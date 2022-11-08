Colleen Murray showing Fort Hunter Liggett Child Youth Services kids the various types of bulbs, to include the gladiolas she gave them to grow.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 21:17
|Photo ID:
|7377609
|VIRIN:
|220811-A-OV743-797
|Resolution:
|741x540
|Size:
|118.6 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colleen Murray [Image 2 of 2], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
