    Special Reaction Team conducts multiple weapons sustainment training [Image 16 of 18]

    Special Reaction Team conducts multiple weapons sustainment training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dylan Diamond, a team leader with Special Reaction Team, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, fires an M4A1 Carbine during multiple weapons sustainment training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 11, 2022. The members of SRT are attached to the Provost Marshal’s Office and are specifically trained and equipped to react in scenarios like an active shooter, hostage situations, and barricaded subjects. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 21:48
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Okinawa
    Team
    Camp Hansen
    SRT
    H&S Bn

