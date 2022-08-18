Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Adm. Whitesell Addresses Staff During All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2]

    Vice Adm. Whitesell Addresses Staff During All Hands Call

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    220818-N-VW723-1005 SAN DIEGO (Aug 18, 2022) Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) addresses his staff during an all-hands call at CNAF headquarters on board Naval Air Station North Island, California, Aug. 18, 2022. The purpose of the all-hands call was a mid-year review, in which Whitesell discussed the current state of Naval aviation as well as the way ahead. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 19:10
    Photo ID: 7377423
    VIRIN: 220818-N-VW723-1005
    Resolution: 814x541
    Size: 57.07 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Whitesell Addresses Staff During All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice Adm. Whitesell Addresses Staff During All Hands Call
    Vice Adm. Whitesell Addresses Staff During All Hands Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    All Hands Call
    Vice Adm
    CNAF
    Whitesell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT