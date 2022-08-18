Vice Adm. Whitesell Addresses Staff During All Hands Call

220818-N-VW723-1005 SAN DIEGO (Aug 18, 2022) Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) addresses his staff during an all-hands call at CNAF headquarters on board Naval Air Station North Island, California, Aug. 18, 2022. The purpose of the all-hands call was a mid-year review, in which Whitesell discussed the current state of Naval aviation as well as the way ahead. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)
