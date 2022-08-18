220818-N-VW723-1003 SAN DIEGO (Aug 18, 2022) Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) addresses his staff during an all-hands call at CNAF headquarters on board Naval Air Station North Island, California, Aug. 18, 2022. The purpose of the all-hands call was a mid-year review, in which Whitesell discussed the current state of Naval aviation as well as the way ahead. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 19:10 Photo ID: 7377421 VIRIN: 220818-N-VW723-1003 Resolution: 813x541 Size: 47.74 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. Whitesell Addresses Staff During All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.