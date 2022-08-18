Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-61CAV Table V Gunnery [Image 2 of 2]

    3-61CAV Table V Gunnery

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    An M1127 Reconnaissance Vehicle with 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division prepares to engage targets during Stryker gunnery table V qualifications on Fort Carson, Colo., Aug. 18. Gunnery qualifications certify crews as cohesive teams able to shoot, move, and communicate effectively as a Stryker crew. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 18:58
    Photo ID: 7377414
    VIRIN: 220818-A-JZ147-002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-61CAV Table V Gunnery [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stryker
    Gunnery
    III Corps

