An M1127 Reconnaissance Vehicle with 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division prepares to engage targets during Stryker gunnery table V qualifications on Fort Carson, Colo., Aug. 18. Gunnery qualifications certify crews as cohesive teams able to shoot, move, and communicate effectively as a Stryker crew. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 18:58 Photo ID: 7377414 VIRIN: 220818-A-JZ147-002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.13 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3-61CAV Table V Gunnery [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.