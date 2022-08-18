An M1127 Reconnaissance Vehicle with 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division maneuvers down its lane during Stryker gunnery table V qualifications on Fort Carson, Colo., Aug. 18. Gunnery qualifications certify crews as cohesive teams able to shoot, move, and communicate effectively as a Stryker crew. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 18:58
|Photo ID:
|7377413
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-JZ147-001
|Resolution:
|4682x3121
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-61CAV Table V Gunnery [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
