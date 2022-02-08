Date Taken: 08.02.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 15:34 Photo ID: 7377009 VIRIN: 220803-Z-DK606-0002 Resolution: 4848x2972 Size: 3.03 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, High-tempo operations and arctic climate will put additive manufacturing to the test [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.