Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Goins, an aircraft metals technician from the 176th Metals technology shop, briefs Brig. Gen. Tracy Smith, the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Alaska National Guard on the user interface of a newly delivered industrial 3D printer (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 15:34
|Photo ID:
|7377009
|VIRIN:
|220803-Z-DK606-0002
|Resolution:
|4848x2972
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, High-tempo operations and arctic climate will put additive manufacturing to the test [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
High-tempo operations and arctic climate will put additive manufacturing to the test
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT