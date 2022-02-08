High-tempo operations and arctic climate will put additive manufacturing to the test

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens 

    162nd Wing

    Arcwerx Director, Lt. Col. Hans Jagow briefs senior leaders of the Alaska Air National Guard on innovation and strategic partnerships during delivery of an industrial 3D printer to the 176th Metals Technology shop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens)

    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    AATC
    Arcwerx

