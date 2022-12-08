Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220812-N-SC239-0003 - Boston FanExpo [Image 2 of 2]

    220812-N-SC239-0003 - Boston FanExpo

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kalliyah Lowe 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    The Navy esports team Goats and Glory members, Lt. Aaron Jones from O'Fallon, Illinois and his teammate, Information Systems Technician 1st Class Rod Camiso from Worcester, Massachusetts, interact with guests at the Boston FanExpo Aug. 12-14, 2022. The esports team members help answer questions on naval career and education opportunities through their online streaming platform. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kalliyah Lowe/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 15:52
    Photo ID: 7376998
    VIRIN: 220812-N-SC239-0003
    Resolution: 3677x2626
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Hometown: O'FALLON, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220812-N-SC239-0003 - Boston FanExpo [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kalliyah Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

