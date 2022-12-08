220812-N-SC239-0003 - Boston FanExpo

The Navy esports team Goats and Glory members, Lt. Aaron Jones from O'Fallon, Illinois and his teammate, Information Systems Technician 1st Class Rod Camiso from Worcester, Massachusetts, interact with guests at the Boston FanExpo Aug. 12-14, 2022. The esports team members help answer questions on naval career and education opportunities through their online streaming platform. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kalliyah Lowe/Released)

