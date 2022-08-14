ESports Takes the Recruiting World by Storm

The Navy esports team Goats and Glory made an appearance at the Boston FanExpo, Aug. 12-14, 2022, assisting Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England in recruiting efforts. Using the accessibility and popularity of video games, the esports team helps spread awareness of the Navy's career opportunities.



At first glance, Lt. Aaron Jones from O'Fallon, Illinois and his teammate, Information Systems Technician 1st Class Rod Camiso from Worcester, Massachusetts, seem to have too much fun for this to be their job.



"I basically play video games all day," said Jones. "It's amazing. We travel across the country putting on tournaments and participating in them as well."



Playing popular games such as Valorant, Tekken and League of Legends is a typical day's work for Jones and Camiso.



"Esports is a modern sport," said Camiso. "It really focuses on teamwork and cognitive skills while building up camaraderie and friendships. The people who are familiar with these traits are the people we want to see in the Navy."



They often travel to places like the FanExpo where they gleefully challenge passersby to a match in a video game. Then, after letting winners choose from spoils like Navy lanyards and stress balls, they start conversations about what the Navy can offer them.



"At CNRC we fall under diversity and outreach," said Jones. "We're not technically recruiters; our goal is to be the Blue Angels of esports."



The creation of the Navy esports team came as a part of a drive to reach younger audiences. In the NAVADMIN that announced the team's design, the Navy recognized the connection people have in the growing Esports community.



"Centennials are moving into digital spaces for most of their content consumption and social interactions, and the Esports domain is one of the most popular and vibrant online arenas to date," declared Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday in NAVADMIN 048/20. "Connecting with future Sailors requires the Navy to be in the same spaces where those future Sailors reside."



The team so far has seen success in its outreach efforts. Appearing in large tournaments like College Warzone and the ESEA (Esports Entertainment Association) Summer Cash Cup, audiences of thousands can be found watching.



"We put banners and ads on major platforms like twitch and youtube," said Jones. "This helps with the outreach efforts."



When they are not traveling, the team is live streaming their games online and answering questions from viewers.



"We stream our practices on Twitch," said Jones. "We also do interviews with recruiters from NTAG about the Navy. We talk to them about their lives in the Navy and answer questions from the chat."



Hundreds of interested people walked by in the few days the team attended the expo, striking up conversations and learning more about the Navy. The team expects to continue its community outreach, supporting Navy career and education opportunities around the country.



NTAG New England covers the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the eastern half of New York. Headquartered out of Boston, Massachusetts, the command has more than 35 recruiting stations, eight Navy Operation Support Centers, and four Military Entrance Processing Stations.



Follow NTAG New England on Facebook (@NTAG.NewEngland), Twitter (@NTAGNewEngland) and Instagram (@newenglandnavy).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 15:52 Story ID: 427550 Location: BOSTON, MA, US Hometown: CAMBRIDGE, MA, US Hometown: O'FALLON, IL, US Hometown: WORCESTER, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESports Takes the Recruiting World by Storm, by PO3 Kalliyah Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.