U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kaly McKenna, 25th Operational Support Squadron commander, presents wings to a student upon successfully passing a Federal Aviation Administration exam. Students who completed the inaugural program and successfully passed an FAA exam were certified with a remote pilot certificate which allows them to fly drones up to 400 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez)
25th ATKG pilots help students take flight
