    25th ATKG pilots help students take flight [Image 4 of 4]

    25th ATKG pilots help students take flight

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kaly McKenna, 25th Operational Support Squadron commander, presents wings to a student upon successfully passing a Federal Aviation Administration exam. Students who completed the inaugural program and successfully passed an FAA exam were certified with a remote pilot certificate which allows them to fly drones up to 400 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 15:24
    Photo ID: 7376985
    VIRIN: 220531-F-JT758-0169
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ATKG pilots help students take flight [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Attack Group

