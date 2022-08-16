Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard Firefighters train at Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 6 of 6]

    Michigan National Guard Firefighters train at Northern Strike 22-2

    ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Boyd 

    110th Wing

    Firefighters with the 1140th, 1442nd, and 1439th Engineer Detachments, Michigan Army National Guard, work to extinguish a fire during simulated aircraft rescue training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 16, 2022. The training was part of Northern Strike 22, which is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer bringing together participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Boyd)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Firefighters train at Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jason Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    Northern Strike 22

