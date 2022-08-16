Michigan National Guard Firefighters train at Northern Strike 22-2

Firefighters with the 1140th, 1442nd, and 1439th Engineer Detachments, Michigan Army National Guard, work to extinguish a fire during simulated aircraft rescue training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 16, 2022. The training was part of Northern Strike 22, which is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Boyd)

Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US