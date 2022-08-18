Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182nd Airlift Wing recruiting team group photo Aug. 18, 2022 [Image 10 of 10]

    182nd Airlift Wing recruiting team group photo Aug. 18, 2022

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Recruiters with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for a group photo in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 18, 2022. Recruits interested in joining the Illinois Air National Guard can contact them by phone at 800-241-1331. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 182nd Airlift Wing recruiting team group photo Aug. 18, 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    group photo
    Air Force
    recruiting
    182nd Airlift Wing

