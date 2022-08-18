The 182nd Airlift Wing’s recruiting and retention team pose for a group photo in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 18, 2022. Recruits interested in joining the Illinois Air National Guard can contact them by phone at 800-241-1331. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 13:52
|Photo ID:
|7376605
|VIRIN:
|220818-Z-EU280-1113
|Resolution:
|5887x3930
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 182nd Airlift Wing recruiting and retention team group photo Aug. 18, 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT