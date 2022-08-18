The 182nd Airlift Wing’s recruiting and retention team pose for a group photo in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 18, 2022. Recruits interested in joining the Illinois Air National Guard can contact them by phone at 800-241-1331. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 13:52 Photo ID: 7376605 VIRIN: 220818-Z-EU280-1113 Resolution: 5887x3930 Size: 6.1 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 182nd Airlift Wing recruiting and retention team group photo Aug. 18, 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.