USS Cole arrives in Valencia, Spain

220810-N-CS075-1011 VALENCIA, Spain (August 10, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Hunter Pemberton from Columbus, Ohio, looks on as a tug boat comes alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) during a sea and anchor evolution. USS Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

