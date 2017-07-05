USS Cole arrives in Valencia, Spain

220810-N-CS075-1013 VALENCIA, Spain (August 10, 2022) Sailors heave a mooring line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard USS Cole (DDG 67) during a scheduled port visit to Valencia, Spain, August 10, 2022. Cole is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

