Makayla Tavernier tosses water for her dog Zoey to catch at the Palmetto Falls Water Park Aug.13. The two attended the Dog Days event where dogs and their humans can enjoy the last days of the water park season together, cooling off and having fun.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 09:29
|Photo ID:
|7376034
|VIRIN:
|081322-A-SO154-521
|Resolution:
|3016x4528
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 081322-A-SO154-521 [Image 2 of 2], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pets welcomed to Dog Days at Palmetto Falls
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT