Makayla Tavernier tosses water for her dog Zoey to catch at the Palmetto Falls Water Park Aug.13. The two attended the Dog Days event where dogs and their humans can enjoy the last days of the water park season together, cooling off and having fun.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 09:29 Photo ID: 7376034 VIRIN: 081322-A-SO154-521 Resolution: 3016x4528 Size: 1.03 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 081322-A-SO154-521 [Image 2 of 2], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.