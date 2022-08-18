Pets welcomed to Dog Days at Palmetto Falls

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Makayla Tavernier tosses water for her dog Zoey to catch at the Palmetto Falls Water...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Makayla Tavernier tosses water for her dog Zoey to catch at the Palmetto Falls Water Park Aug.13. The two attended the Dog Days event where dogs and their humans can enjoy the last days of the water park season together, cooling off and having fun. see less | View Image Page

Families on Fort Jackson had a chance to beat the summer heat Aug. 13 during Dog Days at Palmetto Falls Water Park. While the water park was open, the priority of fun went to four-legged family members before the park closes for the season.



“Dog Days is considered the last day of our season,” said Sang Pak, aquatics manager. “Typically, we hold this event to thank the community for utilizing our facility all summer.”



The water park closed for the season with patrons allowed to bring dogs of all breeds to cool off in the pools while socializing with other pets.



More than 100 patrons and their furry friends attended the last days of the season Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music blared the top radio played tunes while tennis balls and floating decoys were thrown about to be fetched.



“My wife and I brought our golden doodle Oakley to Fort Jackson today,” said Senior Airman Hunter Fritch, a maintainer assigned to the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. “I feel like (Oakley) is the kid that is homeschooled and is socially awkward, so I love that he is getting to socialize.”



Though dogs were the main users of the facility, lifeguards remained on-duty to ensure their safety as well as their owner. The staff were also enjoying the attention from the patrons as they approached staff inquisitively.



“You are so cute,” said one lifeguard as a chocolate lab wandered over to meet and get scratches.



While the season ended early this year due to staffing shortages, Pak assured all patrons the water park would return next year.



“One third of the pools across America never got open (this year),” Pak said. “We were closed for the past two years, but here we are. We got permission to open from the command and their support, so we made it happen.”



Though the water park may be closed, Legion Pool is open to human swimmers until the indoor Knight pool reopens in the next few weeks.