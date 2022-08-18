Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Soldiers, community members can turn in military munitions during annual Amnesty Day [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Amnesty Day is an annual event that allows 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum personnel an opportunity to turn in – no questions asked -- any military-type ammunition that was not collected through the normal Army supply system. The event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the parking lot on Munns Corner Road, between the Airfield Post Exchange and Ammunition Supply Point., at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield.(U.S. Army photo)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    Amnesty Day
    Army Field Support Battalion-Drum
    Fort Drum Safety

