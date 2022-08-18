Fort Drum Soldiers, community members can turn in military munitions during annual Amnesty Day

Amnesty Day is an annual event that allows 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum personnel an opportunity to turn in – no questions asked -- any military-type ammunition that was not collected through the normal Army supply system. The event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the parking lot on Munns Corner Road, between the Airfield Post Exchange and Ammunition Supply Point., at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield.(U.S. Army photo)
