Amnesty Day at Fort Drum is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the parking lot on Munns Corner Road, between the Airfield Post Exchange and Ammunition Supply Point., at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. The annual event is coordinated through the Army Field Support Battalion-Drum to provide Soldiers and community members with a “no questions asked” opportunity to safely turn in munitions anonymously and without fear of repercussion. (Fort Drum Safety graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 08:29 Photo ID: 7375934 VIRIN: 220818-A-XX986-001 Resolution: 1500x2000 Size: 295.59 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum Soldiers, community members can turn in military munitions during annual Amnesty Day [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.