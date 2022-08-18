Amnesty Day at Fort Drum is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the parking lot on Munns Corner Road, between the Airfield Post Exchange and Ammunition Supply Point., at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. The annual event is coordinated through the Army Field Support Battalion-Drum to provide Soldiers and community members with a “no questions asked” opportunity to safely turn in munitions anonymously and without fear of repercussion. (Fort Drum Safety graphic)
Fort Drum Soldiers, community members can turn in military munitions during annual Amnesty Day
