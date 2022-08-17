Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Participates in Citadel Pacific '22 [Image 9 of 11]

    CFAY Participates in Citadel Pacific '22

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 17, 2022) Master-at-Arms Seaman Alexis Green acknowledges security dispatch calls during an Integrated Training Team (ITT) drill onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (CFAY) CFAY is participating in Citadel Pacific 2022, an annual exercise designed to evaluate command and control capabilities, and to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of antiterrorism programs throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by SN Darren Cordoviz)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 00:24
    Photo ID: 7375518
    VIRIN: 220817-N-RG232-1297
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Japan
    CNFJ
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ
    Citadel Pacific

