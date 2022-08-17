CFAY Participates in Citadel Pacific '22

YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 17, 2022) Sailors assigned to the security department onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) apprehend a simulated suspect during an Integrated Training Team (ITT) drill onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (CFAY) CFAY is participating in Citadel Pacific 2022, an annual exercise designed to evaluate command and control capabilities, and to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of antiterrorism programs throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by SN Darren Cordoviz)

