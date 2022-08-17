Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Alejandro Carrasquel 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 7th Squad, Blue Platoon, 1st 509th Air Borne Parachute Infantry Regiment, based out of Fort Polk, participate in the Urban training event of FORSCOM Best Squad Competition, at the Military Operations in Urban Terrain site, here, at Fort Hood, Texas, August 17, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Alejandro Carrasquel)

