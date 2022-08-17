Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Alejandro Carrasquel 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Squad, 42nd Military Police Brigade based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, discuss a strategy during one of the events of FORSCOM Best Squad Competition at the Military Operations in Urban Terrain site, here, at Fort Hood, Texas, August 17, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Alejandro Carrasquel)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 22:00
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
