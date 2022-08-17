U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Squad, 42nd Military Police Brigade based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, discuss a strategy during one of the events of FORSCOM Best Squad Competition at the Military Operations in Urban Terrain site, here, at Fort Hood, Texas, August 17, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Alejandro Carrasquel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 22:00 Photo ID: 7375361 VIRIN: 220817-A-TQ043-1170 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 22.82 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition [Image 7 of 7], by PV1 Alejandro Carrasquel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.