U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022 MSTC

FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nathan Villarreal, the Squad Leader for 2nd Squad, representing III Armored Corps, applies a medical gauze to a training mannequin at Medical Simulation Training Center, Fort Hood, Texas, August 17, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Liker)

