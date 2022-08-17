FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Sgt. Noe Garcia, the Team Leader for 2nd Squad, representing III Armored Corps applies a tourniquet to a training mannequin at Medical Simulation Training Center, Fort Hood, Texas, August 17, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Liker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 20:09 Photo ID: 7375294 VIRIN: 220817-A-HN868-1171 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.6 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022 MSTC [Image 4 of 4], by SPC James Liker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.