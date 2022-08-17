Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022 MSTC [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022 MSTC

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. James Liker 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Sgt. Noe Garcia, the Team Leader for 2nd Squad, representing III Armored Corps applies a tourniquet to a training mannequin at Medical Simulation Training Center, Fort Hood, Texas, August 17, 2022. The Best Squad Competition reinforces fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Liker)

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    III CORPS
    Best Squad Competition
    7MPAD
    FORSCOMBSC

