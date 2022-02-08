Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Conducts Financial Class [Image 1 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220802-N-XK047-2005

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Deanna Aguilar, a command financial specialist aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), offers a pre-deployment preparation handout to a Sailor during a financial workshop, Aug. 2. Command financial specialists function as the command’s principal advisor on policies and matters related to personal financial management. Makin Island, flagship of amphibious squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 17:04
    VIRIN: 220802-N-XK047-2005
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    Sailor
    13th MEU
    LHD 8
    MKI
    CPR7
    Financial Class

