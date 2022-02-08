220802-N-XK047-2005



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Deanna Aguilar, a command financial specialist aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), offers a pre-deployment preparation handout to a Sailor during a financial workshop, Aug. 2. Command financial specialists function as the command’s principal advisor on policies and matters related to personal financial management. Makin Island, flagship of amphibious squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 17:04 Photo ID: 7375084 VIRIN: 220802-N-XK047-2005 Resolution: 6620x4001 Size: 1.47 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Conducts Financial Class [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.