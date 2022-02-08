Sailors and Marines Talk Financial Literacy aboard USS Makin Island

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noel Heeter



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2022) – Sailors, along with Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), attended a personal finances and budgeting class aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug. 2.

The intent of the class was to ensure all attendees would leave with a basic understanding of financial literacy such as minimizing debt and budgeting.

“It’s part of our responsibility and training, as a command financial specialist, to teach others,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Deanna Aguilar, command financial specialist. “I hope that they take the information that they get from this class and apply it to their lives as well as pass it on to other people.”

Some of the class took this sentiment to heart. Cpl. William Misener, a radio operator from A Company, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 13th MEU, noted how beneficial the information taught in the class could be for those aboard the ship.

“I don’t need this for myself, but my fellow Marines could use the information,” Misener said. “Knowing these tools exist will be helpful to them.”

Makin Island provides many resources and trainings, led by both Sailors and Marines, aimed to build unity around the ship and assist with securing their prospective futures.

“As a financial advisor, I can’t tell you where to put your money, but I can help you save it,” said Aguilar. “It’s important to plan for your future.”

For Sailors and Marines currently aboard Makin Island, future financial classes will cover thrift savings plans, understanding credit, tax exclusions, estate planning, help sources, and more.

Makin Island, flagship of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th MEU, is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment.

