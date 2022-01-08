Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island LCAC Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Makin Island LCAC Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220801-N-EI127-1111

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2022) – A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 approaches the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug. 1. LCACs bolster the interoperability of the U.S. Navy and Marines using Navy craft to transport Marine land vehicles and troops from ship to shore creating a more lethal force in support of naval expeditionary warfare. Makin Island, flagship of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Joshua Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 16:48
    Photo ID: 7375067
    VIRIN: 220801-N-EI127-1111
    Resolution: 6126x4084
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island LCAC Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SA Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island LCAC Operations
    Makin Island LCAC Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    ACU-5
    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT