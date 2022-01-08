Makin Island LCAC Operations

220801-N-EI127-1076



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2022) – A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 approaches the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug. 1. LCACs bolster the interoperability of the U.S. Navy and Marines using Navy craft to transport Marine land vehicles and troops from ship to shore creating a more lethal force in support of naval expeditionary warfare. Makin Island, flagship of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Joshua Martinez)

Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022