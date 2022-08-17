Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022

The 377th Engineer Company is here working an exercise at Bivouac 5 on the Fort Dix Range Complex. This Reserve unit is from Butler, Pennsylvania and they are completing the concrete/masonry work around the new latrine on Bivouac 5. Fort Dix Training Division and the unit work with a local contracted concrete company to complete this mission. Soldiers will then have a new latrine for their use while setting up at a command post during training on the Fort Dix Range Complex. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg / Kevin McDevitt)

