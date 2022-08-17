Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022 [Image 7 of 11]

    Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 377th Engineer Company is here working an exercise at Bivouac 5 on the Fort Dix Range Complex. This Reserve unit is from Butler, Pennsylvania and they are completing the concrete/masonry work around the new latrine on Bivouac 5. Fort Dix Training Division and the unit work with a local contracted concrete company to complete this mission. Soldiers will then have a new latrine for their use while setting up at a command post during training on the Fort Dix Range Complex. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg / Kevin McDevitt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 15:17
    Photo ID: 7374877
    VIRIN: 220817-O-BC272-294
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 772.27 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022
    Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022
    Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022
    Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022
    Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022
    Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022
    Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022
    Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022
    Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022
    Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022
    Fort Dix – Fort Dix BIV 5 Concrete/Masonry - 377th ENG CO (Reserve) - 17 August 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Engineers Reserves New Jersey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT