Richard Peterson, a Fort Rucker police officer, speaks after receiving the U.S. Army Safety Guardian Award during a ceremony Aug. 9. Photo by Jay Mann.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7374410
|VIRIN:
|220809-A-FE574-316
|Resolution:
|3873x2780
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Rucker Police Officer Earns Army Safety Guardian Award [Image 2 of 2], by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Rucker Police Officer Earns Army Safety Guardian Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT