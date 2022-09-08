Brig. Gen. Gene D. Meredith, U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center commanding general and director of Army Safety, and Col. Robert J. Holcombe, Fort Rucker garrison commander, present the U.S. Army Safety Guardian Award to Richard Peterson, a Fort Rucker police officer during a ceremony Aug. 9. Photo by Jay Mann.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7374409
|VIRIN:
|220809-A-FE574-178
|Resolution:
|3044x1955
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Rucker Police Officer Earns Army Safety Guardian Award [Image 2 of 2], by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Rucker Police Officer Earns Army Safety Guardian Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT