Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Rucker Police Officer Earns Army Safety Guardian Award [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Rucker Police Officer Earns Army Safety Guardian Award

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Jay Mann 

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Gene D. Meredith, U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center commanding general and director of Army Safety, and Col. Robert J. Holcombe, Fort Rucker garrison commander, present the U.S. Army Safety Guardian Award to Richard Peterson, a Fort Rucker police officer during a ceremony Aug. 9. Photo by Jay Mann.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 12:40
    Photo ID: 7374409
    VIRIN: 220809-A-FE574-178
    Resolution: 3044x1955
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker Police Officer Earns Army Safety Guardian Award [Image 2 of 2], by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Rucker Police Officer Earns Army Safety Guardian Award
    Fort Rucker Police Officer Earns Army Safety Guardian Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Rucker Police Officer Earns Army Safety Guardian Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Guardian
    Fort Rucker
    Police
    Award
    Jay Mann

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT