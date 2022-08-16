U.S. Navy optometrist Cmrd. Patricia Steiner, conducts a comprehensive eye examination during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 16, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 19:56 Photo ID: 7373450 VIRIN: 220816-F-DV652-1006 Resolution: 4756x3171 Size: 8.98 MB Location: WISE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.