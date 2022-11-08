Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD and USNORTHCOM SGM visits 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion [Image 9 of 9]

    NORAD and USNORTHCOM SGM visits 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Scott Ellison 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    NORAD and USNORTHCOM J6 Senior Enlisted Leader, SGM Linwood Barrett poses with Soldiers from 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalions after the conducted table 4 signal assessment certifications. Table 4 certifications will ensure signal Soldiers are properly trained on their equipment.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 19:06
    Photo ID: 7373423
    VIRIN: 220811-A-OZ634-944
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.78 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM SGM visits 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Taylor Scott Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

