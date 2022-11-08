NORAD and USNORTHCOM J6 Senior Enlisted Leader, SGM Linwood Barrett viewed 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalions signal assessment certifications. Table 4 certifications will ensure signal Soldiers are properly trained on their equipment.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 19:05
|Photo ID:
|7373421
|VIRIN:
|220811-A-OZ634-862
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.1 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM SGM visits 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Taylor Scott Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT