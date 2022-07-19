Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Lamprey Eel suctioned to viewing window at the Bonneville Lock & Dam fish ladders.

    Pacific Lamprey Eel suctioned to viewing window at the Bonneville Lock &amp; Dam fish ladders.

    CASCADE LOCKS, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Photo by Benjamin Rogers 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Pacific Lamprey begin their lives in freshwater streams around the Pacific Rim—from Japan north to Russia and from Alaska and the Pacific Northwest to California and Baja, Mexico. Lamprey are among the oldest fish in the world, first appearing in the fossil record 450 million years ago! They haven't changed much since that time. (https://www.oregonzoo.org/discover/animals/pacific-lamprey)

    Summer is the best time to see the Pacific Lamprey at Bonneville Lock & Dam fish ladder viewing windows.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    USACE Portland District
    Pacific Lamprey Eel
    Bonneville Lock & Dam Fish Ladder

