Pacific Lamprey begin their lives in freshwater streams around the Pacific Rim—from Japan north to Russia and from Alaska and the Pacific Northwest to California and Baja, Mexico. Lamprey are among the oldest fish in the world, first appearing in the fossil record 450 million years ago! They haven't changed much since that time. (https://www.oregonzoo.org/discover/animals/pacific-lamprey)



Summer is the best time to see the Pacific Lamprey at Bonneville Lock & Dam fish ladder viewing windows.

