Pershing Strike 2022 - Railhead

Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina National Guard, conduct railhead operations at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, August 4, 2022. The Soldiers are at Camp Shelby for Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 15:10
|Photo ID:
|7372899
|VIRIN:
|220804-Z-IX859-1218
|Resolution:
|5397x3600
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
