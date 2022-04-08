Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pershing Strike 2022 - Railhead [Image 2 of 3]

    Pershing Strike 2022 - Railhead

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot 

    Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina National Guard, conduct railhead operations at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, August 4, 2022. The Soldiers are at Camp Shelby for Annual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 15:10
    Photo ID: 7372900
    VIRIN: 220804-Z-IX859-1219
    Resolution: 7492x4996
    Size: 18.52 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pershing Strike 2022 - Railhead [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi Army National Guard
    Pershing Strike 2022

