Fort Polk garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Nielson, (left) takes notes as he and other inspection team members check the condition of a barrack’s laundry room July 26.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 15:00
|Photo ID:
|7372869
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-NY219-043
|Resolution:
|2100x1395
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tiger Team inspections work to improve Soldier’s living conditions [Image 3 of 3], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tiger Team inspections work to improve Soldier’s living conditions
