    Tiger Team inspections work to improve Soldier’s living conditions [Image 1 of 3]

    Tiger Team inspections work to improve Soldier’s living conditions

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Col. Sam Smith, Fort Polk garrison commander, speaks to Soldiers and Directorate of Public Works representatives before beginning the Tiger Team barracks inspection July 26.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 15:00
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    barracks inspection
    improve Soldier living conditions

