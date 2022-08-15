Master Sgt. James Grant and Master Sgt. Brian Pierpoint, both 189th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion maintainers, brief Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson on the status of the C-130H engine and props Aug. 15, 2022, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Grant and Pierpoint explained the issues with maintaining and acquiring C-130H materials during the visit. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 11:55
|Photo ID:
|7372425
|VIRIN:
|220815-Z-HN461-0001
|Resolution:
|4897x3917
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AETC/CC Visits 189th Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
