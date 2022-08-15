Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AETC/CC Visits 189th Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 2]

    AETC/CC Visits 189th Airlift Wing

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Master Sgt. James Grant and Master Sgt. Brian Pierpoint, both 189th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion maintainers, brief Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson on the status of the C-130H engine and props Aug. 15, 2022, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Grant and Pierpoint explained the issues with maintaining and acquiring C-130H materials during the visit. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 11:55
    Photo ID: 7372425
    VIRIN: 220815-Z-HN461-0001
    Resolution: 4897x3917
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC/CC Visits 189th Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AETC/CC Visits 189th Airlift Wing
    AETC/CC Visits 189th Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Morale
    AETC
    189th Airlift Wing
    Aerialport
    C-130H Maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT