AETC/CC Visits 189th Airlift Wing

Tech. Sgt. Ryan Weng, a 189th Maintenance Squadron fabrications journeyman and Senior Master Sgt. David Smith, the 189th Aerialport Flight superintendent, conduct a demonstration on a piece of equipment for Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, the Air Education and Training Command commander, Aug. 15, 2022, at LIttle Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Robinson visited with Airmen throughout the 189th and 314th Airlift Wings who fall under AETC, meeting with Airmen and familiarizing himself with the Herk Nation mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. JEssica Roles)

