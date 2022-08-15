Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC/CC Visits 189th Airlift Wing

    AETC/CC Visits 189th Airlift Wing

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Tech. Sgt. Ryan Weng, a 189th Maintenance Squadron fabrications journeyman and Senior Master Sgt. David Smith, the 189th Aerialport Flight superintendent, conduct a demonstration on a piece of equipment for Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, the Air Education and Training Command commander, Aug. 15, 2022, at LIttle Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Robinson visited with Airmen throughout the 189th and 314th Airlift Wings who fall under AETC, meeting with Airmen and familiarizing himself with the Herk Nation mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. JEssica Roles)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 11:55
    Photo ID: 7372424
    VIRIN: 220815-Z-HN461-0002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.54 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC/CC Visits 189th Airlift Wing, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Morale
    AETC
    189th Airlift Wing
    Aerialport
    C-130H Maintenance

