U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots assigned to the Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing depart Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin August 8, 2022 as part of the annual Northern Lightning exercise held at Volk Field Air National Guard Base. The exercise provided tactical-level training in a simulated high threat environment, incorporating 4th and 5th generation aircraft and nearly 1000 members of the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 10:39 Photo ID: 7372295 VIRIN: 220811-Z-HS473-1013 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 7.77 MB Location: MADISON, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Lightning 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.