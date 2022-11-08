Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Lightning 2022 [Image 1 of 3]

    Northern Lightning 2022

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots assigned to the Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing depart Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin August 8, 2022 as part of the annual Northern Lightning exercise held at Volk Field Air National Guard Base. The exercise provided tactical-level training in a simulated high threat environment, incorporating 4th and 5th generation aircraft and nearly 1000 members of the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 10:39
    Photo ID: 7372294
    VIRIN: 220811-Z-HS473-1001
    Resolution: 5367x2683
    Size: 9.69 MB
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Lightning 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    ANG
    115th Fighter Wing
    115th FW
    Northern Lightning
    Air Natrional Guard

