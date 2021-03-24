Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Next Generation Handheld Targeting System: Lightening the load for JTACs [Image 1 of 3]

    Next Generation Handheld Targeting System: Lightening the load for JTACs

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Tonya Smith 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Marines peers through a prototype version of the Next-Generation Handheld Targeting System, March 2021 at U.S. Army Garrison Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia. The Next-Generation Handheld Targeting System, or NGHTS, is an innovative, man-portable targeting system allowing Marines to rapidly and accurately conduct target location and laser guidance during combat operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 10:46
    Photo ID: 7372275
    VIRIN: 010321-M-WG581-1001
    Resolution: 1086x724
    Size: 319.86 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Next Generation Handheld Targeting System: Lightening the load for JTACs [Image 3 of 3], by Tonya Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Next Generation Handheld Targeting System: Lightening the load for JTACs
    Next Generation Handheld Targeting System: Lightening the load for JTACs
    Next Generation Handheld Targeting System: Lightening the load for JTACs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Next Generation Handheld Targeting System: Lightening the load for JTACs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Marines
    NGHTS
    Marines Corps Systems Command
    Next-Generation Handheld Targeting System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT