Lance Corp. Dwight Amos peers through a prototype version of the Next-Generation Handheld Targeting System, March 2021 at U.S. Army Garrison Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia. The Next-Generation Handheld Targeting System, or NGHTS, is an innovative, man-portable targeting system allowing Marines to rapidly and accurately conduct target location and laser guidance during combat operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 10:46
|Photo ID:
|7372276
|VIRIN:
|010321-M-WG581-1000
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Next Generation Handheld Targeting System: Lightening the load for JTACs [Image 3 of 3], by Tonya Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Next Generation Handheld Targeting System: Lightening the load for JTACs
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT