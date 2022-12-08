U.S. Marine Corp Band members play during an airshow on Marine Corp Base Hawaii, Oahu, Hawaii, August 12, 2022. The airshow displayed numerous military aircraft and was open to the public. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 20:52
|Photo ID:
|7371658
|VIRIN:
|220812-A-AJ619-1010
|Resolution:
|5706x3804
|Size:
|9.44 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corp Band Have Some Fun [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
